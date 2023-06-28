9 Must-Visit Lassi
Joints In India
Gian Di Lassi, Amritsar
One of the oldest lassi joints
situated at the heart of Amritsar.
Their super thick and creamy
lassis served with a hearty
topping of malai is a must-try
for any visitor.
Blue Lassi Shop, Varanasi
A trip to Varanasi is not
complete without visiting this
joint that serves a wide variety
of delectably unique lassis,
from sweet to salty to savoury.
Shri Mishrilal Hotel, Jodhpur
For those seeking a perfect
lassi with their meal, a visit
to this hotel is a must. Their
unique makhania lassi, made
with ground cardamom and
kewra water, is a must-try.
Jai Shree Krishna Lassi,
Mumbai
Located in Dadar, this
iconic joint has been serving
refreshing lassis for over 80
years. The rustic charm and
delicious lassis will have one
coming back for more.
Amritsari Lassi Wala, Delhi
To visit Old Delhi without
stopping here for their
sumptuous malai lassi is almost
sacrilegious. Their various sweet
and savoury lassis make for a
sweet meal and deal.
Lassiwala, Jaipur
This humble shop-front
welcomes all the weary Clock
Bazaar shoppers with its creamy
lassis served in traditional
kulhads to help one beat the
heat even on the hottest of days.
Disco Lassiwala, Diu
For sweet lassis served with
a dash of Bollywood
masala, make sure to visit
Disco Lassiwala, where the
owner pumps up the music
whilst preparing your frothy
cup of lassi.
Anmol Mohit Patiala Lassi
Shop, Chennai
Run by wrestler Dinesh, this cart
serves two simple options of lassi:
classic and kesar. Hundreds flock
to his shop every day to enjoy the
best lassi in town.
Lalman Lassi Wale,
Ghaziabad
This is the go-to for any
resident in town. Run by Lalman
Singh, the shop has been
quenching the thirst of visitors
with its unadulterated sweet
and salty lassi for years.
