9 Nail Care Tips For Those With Nail Extensions
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Do keep your nails dry and avoid prolonged exposure to water.
Avoid using nails as a tool to prevent any breakage.
Moisturise cuticles regularly to maintain nail health.
Always use non-acetone nail polish remover to avoid any damage.
Keep trimming nails to a comfortable length to prevent discomfort.
Do be gentle while performing daily tasks to protect extensions.
Make sure to avoid biting or picking at the nail extensions.
You must schedule regular maintenance appointments with a professional technician.
If a nail extension is damaged, seek professional repair.