Keratin, a type of protein that maintains the firmness and health of your skin, is created with the aid of niacinamide.
Your skin's ceramide (lipid) barrier may develop with the aid of niacinamide, which may assist your skin retain moisture. Those with eczema or older skin would benefit most.
Since niacinamide lessens inflammation, it might be able to lessen the redness associated with inflammatory skin problems such as eczema, acne, and others.
Niacinamide reduces the appearance of pores. A side-effect of maintaining moisturised, smooth skin may be a gradual, natural shrinkage of pores.
Niacinimide can also assist in controlling the quantity of oil that your sebaceous glands generate and preventing overactive glands.
It has the dual benefits of repairing healthy skin cells and shielding them from UV light harm.
According to certain studies, niacinamide concentrations of 5% can help lighten black patches. After four weeks, but not after two months, benefits were noticeable.
Additionally, studies have shown that the same dose can help lessen some of the ageing effects of UV damage. Wrinkles and fine lines fall under this.
Niacinamide, especially in inflammatory forms like papules and pustules, may be beneficial for severe acne. You might notice improved skin texture and a decrease in lesions over time.
