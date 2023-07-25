9 Must-Read Novels For Hopeless Romantics
by Jane Aust
en
A timeless classic of love, misunderstandings, and personal growth.
Pride and Prejudice
by John Green
A heart-wrenching young adult novel about love, loss, and the courage to embrace life fully.
The Fault in Our Stars
by André Aciman
A lyrical prose about first love, desire, and self-discovery.
Call Me by Your Name
by Charlotte Brontë
A tale of enduring love, self-discovery, and the triumph of the human spirit over adversity.
Jane Eyre
by Jojo Moyes
A poignant love story, exploring sacrifice, understanding, and the power of human connection.
Me Before You
by Melissa Broder
An explicit, unconventional love story that explores love, desire, identity, and the search for connection.
The Pisces
by Sally Thorne
A witty and delightful enemies-to-lovers romance that will make you laugh and swoon.
The Hating Game