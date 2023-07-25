9 Must-Read Novels For Hopeless Romantics

by Jane Austen

A timeless classic of love, misunderstandings, and personal growth.

Pride and Prejudice

by John Green

A heart-wrenching young adult novel about love, loss, and the courage to embrace life fully.

The Fault in Our Stars

by André Aciman

A lyrical prose about first love, desire, and self-discovery.

Call Me by Your Name

by Charlotte Brontë

A tale of enduring love, self-discovery, and the triumph of the human spirit over adversity.

Jane Eyre

by Jojo Moyes

A poignant love story, exploring sacrifice, understanding, and the power of human connection.

Me Before You

by Melissa Broder

An explicit, unconventional love story that explores love, desire, identity, and the search for connection. 

The Pisces

by Sally Thorne

A witty and delightful enemies-to-lovers romance that will make you laugh and swoon.

The Hating Game