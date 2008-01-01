Legumes, such as lentils
and chickpeas, are low
glycemic index foods that
provide steady energy.
Leafy green vegetables like
spinach and kale are rich in
nutrients and have a low
impact on blood sugar.
Nuts and seeds, such
as almonds and chia
seeds, are nutritious
and help stabilize
blood sugar levels.
Whole grains like quinoa
and barley contain fibre
and nutrients, promoting
better blood sugar control.
Berries, such as blueberries
and strawberries, are low
in sugar and high in
antioxidants.
Greek yoghurt is a protein-rich
option that helps slow down
the release of glucose into
the bloodstream.
Avocados are a good
source of healthy fats
and have a minimal effect
on blood sugar levels.
Non-starchy vegetables like
broccoli and cauliflower are
low in carbs and rich in
vitamins and minerals.
Extra virgin olive oil is a
healthy fat that can help
improve insulin sensitivity
and regulate blood sugar.
