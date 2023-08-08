9 Of The Biggest Felines On Earth

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Manuj Yadav
There are over 35 cat species, including small and big, in the world. Several people prefer to keep small cats as their pets. However, the killer instincts and majestic appearance of the big cats make them the most feared apex predators in the world.
Mainly found in northern, eastern, and southern Africa, Cheetah is the fastest animal on earth. They are capable of growing their tails up to 2.3 m long and typically weigh 34-57 kg.
Jaguars, found in North, Central and South America, can grow to be 1.5-1.8 m without their tails and up to 2.7 m long with their tails. Jaguars weigh up to almost 158 kg.
The Caracal Cat weighs up to 19 kg and is a medium-sized wild cat. They are commonly found in the dry regions of Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia, Pakistan, southern Asia, and north-western India.
The Lion is the second-largest cat species in the world. While their population is declining, they can still be found in most sub-Saharan African countries, such as Botswana, Tanzania, and the Central African Republic.
Tiger is the largest species of cat. They grow up to 3 m and can weigh up to 300 kg. Tigers mainly live in the forests of tropical Asia, including India and Indonesia.