9 Of The Largest Hindu Temples In The World

Akshardham Temple, Delhi: The Swaminarayan temple was constructed on 100 acres of land. It depicts Indian culture, spirituality, and architecture.
Angkor Wat Temple, Cambodia: It is the largest Hindu temple in the world dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Built on the banks of the Mekong River in the town of Simrip, it shows the classical style of Khmer architecture.
Annamalaiyar Temple, Tiruvannamalai: It is located at the base of Annamalai hills and spread over 1,01,171 square metres. The temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva.
Belur Math, West Bengal: The Belur Math is located on the banks of the Hooghly River and was instituted by Swami Vivekananda. It is spread over 40 acres and is notable for its architecture.
Brihadeeswarar Temple, Thanjavur: The temple was built in the early 11th century. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, one of the tallest Shiva Lingam in India is believed to be present here.
Jambukeshwar Temple, Tiruchirappalli: The temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva. It was built around 2000-2300 years ago by a Chola ruler, Kokenganan.
Ekambareswarar Temple, Kanchipuram: Dedicated to Lord Shiva, this temple was constructed in the 6th century and represents the ‘earth’ element.
Nellaiappar Temple, Tirunelveli: This temple is devoted to Swamy Nellaippar and Sri Arulthaarum Kanthimathi Ambal. Spread over 71,000 square metres, it is one of the oldest temples in India.
Thillai Nataraja Temple, Chidambaram: The Nataraja Temple, also known as Chidambaram Temple, is one of the major temples of Lord Shiva. Spread across 1,06,000 square metres, it is the oldest surviving temple in South India.