9 Of The Most Bizarre Jobs In The World
Producer: Peuli Bakshi
Hired to test mattresses for comfort, durability, and overall quality, by jumping on the mattress to simulate regular usage.
Mattress Jumper
Some professionals taste pet food to ensure its quality and palatability before it hits the market.
Pet Food Taster
They provide platonic snuggling services for clients seeking comfort and stress relief. They get up to $60 per private snuggle session in US.
Professional Snuggler
They evaluate and rate the effectiveness of deodorants and antiperspirants by sniffing armpits.
Odor Judge
Hired to attend funerals and grieve for the deceased, providing emotional support to the family.
Professional Mourner
They are paid to create false reviews of products or services, which are posted online, to manipulate public perception and influence potential customers.
Fake Review Writer
In some countries, people can hire a rental boyfriend or girlfriend to accompany them to social events or family gatherings.
Rental Boyfriend/Girlfriend
A person responsible for smoothing out wrinkles from fabric on clothes
or shoes.
Wrinkle Chaser
People who wait in line on behalf of others for various events or services.
Professional Queue Stand-In