9 Of The World's Most Endangered Animals
Javan rhino
Once found throughout southeast Asia, they have suffered a decline in their numbers due to hunting and habitat loss. Only around 75 of them are left on the island of Java, Indonesia.
Amur leopard
Only around 100 of them are left
in the wild. They are found only
in the far east of Russia and
north-eastern China at present.
Sunda Island tiger
The Sunda Island tiger, or the Sumatran tiger, is the smallest tiger subspecies in the world. Only around 600 are found on the Indonesian island of Sumatra.
Mountain gorilla
Found in Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda and Uganda, just over 1,000 of them are left in the wild.
Tapanuli orangutan
These tree-dwelling primates are critically endangered with fewer than 800 individuals in the wild. They are found only on the island of Sumatra.
Yangtze finless porpoise
This aquatic mammal currently resides in the Yangtze River in China. There are around 1,000 of them currently.
Black rhino
With around 5,630 individuals left, 95% of these rhinos are found in Kenya, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.
African forest elephant
Their numbers have declined by an estimated 86% over 31 years. Their exact number is not known due to their shy nature.
Sumatran orangutan
Found exclusively on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, less than 14,000 individuals remain in the wild.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More