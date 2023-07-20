9 Places To Visit On Your Trip To Delhi
Editor: Nishad T
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Start by exploring the historic beauty of the
Red Fort
.
Make sure to marvel at the architectural grandeur of Humayun’s Tomb.
You must experience spirituality at the serene
Lotus Temple
.
Do wander through
the bustling lanes of
Chandni Chowk
.
Visit the impressive Akshardham Temple for cultural immersion.
Enjoy the peaceful ambience of Lodi Gardens, you will love it.
Discover and explore the vibrant and artistic
Hauz Khas Village
.
Visit the
Qutub Minar
and Mehrauli Archaeological Park.
Experience tranquility at the beautiful
Mughal Garden
in Rashtrapati Bhavan.