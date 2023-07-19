9 Places you Should Avoid This Rainy Season
Producer: Riya Ashok Mafayi
Mumbai typically experiences torrential downpours, and this year’s conditions have only gotten worse.
This rainy season, you might want to put off going to Goa because rain has made interstate travel impossible.
Coorg, another of India’s favourite vacation spots, has received a red alert due to forecasts of a significant downpour.
The monsoons have had a significant negative impact on Kullu. A significant cloudburst caused flash floods to be seen and reported property losses.
It is not the best time to take your visits to Munnar because the local meteorological agency has forecast heavy rainfall for Kerala.
Udupi is severely under water as a result of the recent heavy rains and gusts, and the water level is not dropping very quickly.
Following the severe depression in Darjeeling and Siliguri, the area is now anticipating heavy rainfall in sections of the hills, which would have an impact on tourism.
Although the rain in Delhi may have provided some relief from the heat, the unreliable weather persists.
Numerous casualties have been reported as a result of the severe rains in some areas of Karnataka, and thousands of people are currently being evacuated from the state.