9 Plants That
Shine At Night
This plant produces small berries that glow in the dark, creating a captivating display.
Firefly Plant
This unique flower is native to South Africa and is known for its captivating display of bioluminescence after dark.
Night Phlox
‘Midnight Candy’
It is a rare and beautiful night-blooming flowering cactus, emitting an ethereal glow in moonlight.
Kadupul
‘Queen of the Night’
Evening Primrose has a unique characteristic called phototropism, which enables it to orient itself towards a light source.
Evening Primrose
This tiny moss species can emit a faint blue-green glow in low-light conditions.
Glowing Moss
Moonflower is a member of the morning glory family, but unlike its relatives, it blooms at night rather than during the day.
Moonflower
They bloom in the afternoon, at around 4 o’clock, and stay open throughout the night, emitting shine.
Four O’Clocks
They are large, woody shrubs, with trumpet-shaped flowers that shine at night.
Angel’s Trumpet