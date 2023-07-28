9 Plants That  Shine At Night

This plant produces small berries that glow in the dark, creating a captivating display.

Firefly Plant

This unique flower is native to South Africa and is known for its captivating display of bioluminescence after dark.

Night Phlox ‘Midnight Candy’

It is a rare and beautiful night-blooming flowering cactus, emitting an ethereal glow in moonlight.

Kadupul ‘Queen of the Night’

Evening Primrose has a unique characteristic called phototropism, which enables it to orient itself towards a light source.

Evening Primrose

This tiny moss species can emit a faint blue-green glow in low-light conditions.

Glowing Moss

Moonflower is a member of the morning glory family, but unlike its relatives, it blooms at night rather than during the day.

Moonflower

They bloom in the afternoon, at around 4 o’clock, and stay open throughout the night, emitting shine.

Four O’Clocks

They are large, woody shrubs, with trumpet-shaped flowers that shine at night.

Angel’s Trumpet