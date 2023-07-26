9 Popular Dating Apps in India

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh
One of the most renowned dating apps, it allows users to swipe right or left depending on your likes/dislikes.
The free dating app is used to connect with new people, not necessarily just for dating. Its distinctive feature is that women has to start the chat first, preventing them from receiving spam.
The Indian-oriented dating app has a ‘Room’ feature that allows people to host a virtual room to have audio conversations, even before sending match requests.
This app matches people using a questionnaire. It understands your personality first before providing profile recommendations.
This app is great at finding long term dating partners. To get the conversation started, the user simply needs to like or comment on a profile.
This app matches connections differently. When two people with Happn installed on their phones cross each other, a notification is sent to both.
This app is not just great for dating also finding friends and other like-minded people. It can also accessed on laptops.
This app also has the swipe-right feature like Tinder. Users can engage in unlimited chats and video calls to forge connections.