9 Popular Varieties
Of Red Roses
Red Velvet Rose
This is a classic red rose with
velvety petals and a strong
fragrance, known for its
elegance and beauty.
Crimson Glory Rose
This deep red rose variety
boasts large, fully double
blooms and a rich fragrance,
making it a popular choice
for bouquets.
Tropicana Rose
A hybrid tea rose with vibrant
red-orange hues and a spicy
fragrance, known for its
disease resistance and
long vase life.
Chrysler Imperial Rose
A dark red hybrid tea rose
with a strong fragrance,
prized for its large, perfectly
formed blooms and excellent
disease resistance.
Black Magic Rose
With its deep burgundy-red
colour and velvety texture,
this rose exudes a sense of
mystery and drama.
Ingrid Bergman Rose
Named after the iconic
actress, this hybrid tea rose
showcases deep red blooms
with a classic rose fragrance.
Love Potion Rose
This red hybrid tea rose
captivates with its high-centred,
medium-sized blooms and
delightful fruity fragrance.
Veterans Honor Rose
A vigorous and disease-resistant
red rose variety that produces
abundant clusters of deep red,
slightly fragrant blooms.
Firefighter Rose
This floribunda rose features
vibrant, fire-engine red flowers
in clusters, making it a bold and
eye-catching addition to
any garden.
