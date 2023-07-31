9 iconic quotes by lord of the rings author jrr tolkien
“Courage is found in unlikely places.”
“Not all those who wander are lost.”
“The wide world is all about you: you can fence yourselves in, but you cannot forever fence it out.”
“It’s the job that’s never started as takes longest to finish”.
“It is useless to meet revenge with revenge: it will heal nothing.”
“All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us.”
“There’s some good in this world, Mr. Frodo… and it’s worth fighting for.”
“Maybe the paths that you each shall tread are already laid before your feet, though you do not see them.”
“Deeds will not be less valiant because they are unpraised.”