9 Quotes on Love by Rabindranath Tagore
Producer: Riya Ashok
“I seem to have loved you in numberless forms, numberless times… In life after life, in age after age, forever.”
“Love’s gift cannot be given, it waits to be accepted.”
“Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom.”
“Love is an endless mystery, for it has nothing else to explain it.”
“Love is the only reality and it is not a mere sentiment. It is the ultimate truth that lies at the heart of creation.”
“Only in love are unity and duality not in conflict.”
“Love is not a mere impulse, it must contain truth, which is law.”
“Love remains a secret even when spoken, for only a true lover truly knows that he is loved.”
“We live in the world when we love it.”