Curd at night can slow down digestion, leading to discomfort and indigestion.
Curd is acidic in nature and can increase the acidity levels in the stomach.
Curd is high in calories, and eating it at night can lead to weight gain.
Curd can increase mucus production and cause sinus congestion.
Curd is known to cause inflammation in the body, which can lead to various health problems.
Eating curd at night can aggravate cough and cold symptoms.
Curd at night can lead to respiratory problems and asthma.
Curd is known to worsen skin conditions such as acne, eczema, and psoriasis.
Curd that has been kept overnight can cause infections due to the growth of harmful bacteria.
