benefits of
eating pulses and lentils
Pulses, beans, and legumes are the most healthy Indian food that you can find!
Pulses provide protein, complex carbohydrates, and several vitamins and minerals.
Like other plant-based foods, they contain no cholesterol and little fat or sodium.
For people with diabetes, consuming lentils, peas and beans may help with blood glucose management.
Consuming lentils with rice provides the full complement of amino acids needed for growth.
Although more studies are needed, consuming pulses may help with weight management.
They also contain “phytochemicals” (plant chemicals), which may reduce the risk of certain types of cancer and other diseases.
They are a good source of potassium.
Pulses are a versatile, easy-to-prepare ingredient that can be used in entrees, salads, breads and desserts.