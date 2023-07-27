Why should you go trekking
Producer: Navneet Vyasan
Regular trekking nd hiking is known to have reduced heart diseases.
Trekking gives that 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise each week.
This also helps in reducing the chances of blood pressure.
Being active helps control your blood sugar levels and increases your body’s sensitivity to insulin.
While any form of exercise helps burn calories, resistance exercise like hiking prevents muscle loss.
Blue skies, flowers in bloom, great weather, being in nature provides a natural boost of happiness.
If you struggle to get a good night’s sleep, then a hike might be beneficial.
Hiking is an easy way to get your heart rate up without putting too much stress on your joints.