9 Reasons to Not Stay Awake at Night

There is more stress on your
eyes while sitting in front a
screen at night than during
the daytime.
Dark circles around the eyes harms your appearance.
It is possible that you will have a bad mood and anxiety during the daytime if you tend to go to your bed after midnight.
Sleeping late causes poor metabolism which negatively affects your health.
You feel hungry all the time when you wake up late and don’t get the time to have your breakfast.
The variation in
your sleeping schedule
causes insomnia.
It may take several minutes
and sometimes even hours to
sleep after going to bed.
Late night sleeping affects your concentration.
Chances are higher that you will feel dizzy during the day if you haven’t had enough sleep.