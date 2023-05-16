9 Reasons Why Children
Need To Play Outdoors
Playing outside allows children
to engage in physical activities
like running, jumping, and
climbing. This promotes better
health, develops motor skills,
and improves coordination.
Studies have shown that
children who spend more
time outside have improved
academic performance,
including better concentration
and cognitive function.
Exposure to natural light
during the day can help
regulate the body's natural
sleep-wake cycle, leading to
better sleep at night.
Spending time outside
can give children a greater
appreciation and respect
for nature. They can learn
about plants and animals,
and how they interact
with each other.
+ + +
Playing outside can also
help children develop
problem-solving skills. They
may encounter obstacles
that require them to think
creatively to overcome them.
Being outside can encourage
children to use their imagination
and creativity. They can create
games, invent stories, and
explore the natural world
around them.
Playing outside provides
opportunities for children to
socialise with other kids. It can
help them learn social skills like
sharing, cooperation, and
communication.
Playing outside is a
great way for children to
improve their mood and
reduce stress. It can be an
opportunity for them to
unwind, have fun and
explore the outdoors.
Spending time outside provides
exposure to sunlight which is a
natural source of vitamin D. This
nutrient is important for healthy
bones and helps the body to
absorb calcium.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More