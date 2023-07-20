9 facts that make muesli the perfect breakfast
Muesli is a fiber- and protein-rich breakfast option.
Muesli is often likened to granola, but it has less sugar than the latter.
Muesli is typically high in fiber and whole grains.
Fiber and whole grains help keep you full for longer duration of time.
By choosing muesli may end up avoiding eating something fattening.
Muesli contains oat bran, which includes an oat fiber called beta-glucan.
Muesli being rich in fiber benefits your digestive system.
Muesli is also a great source of protein.
Oats, fruit and other superfoods found in muesli helps give you that energy boost.