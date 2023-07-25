9 quotes by Chanakya from chanakyaneeti
He who is overly attached to his family members, experiences fear and sorrow, for the root of all grief is attachment.
The biggest guru-mantra is: never share your secrets with anybody. It will destroy you.
Education is the best friend. An educated person is respected everywhere. Education beats beauty and youth.
There is no enemy like infatuation and fire like wrath.
Whether it be big or small, we must do every work with our full capacity and power.
Control the greedy by money, arrogant by submissiveness, the fool by preaching, and the learned by telling him the reality.
He who controls his senses has his all wishes fulfilled. He gets wealth and prosperity in every way.
Nothing is inaccessible or unachievable for those who are endowed with the wealth of truth.
Even if one has a single bad quality, it shall nullify all his other good qualities.