9 shocking facts about marijuana
The history of cannabis goes back at least 12,000 years
It is said to be the very first online sale when a group of Stanford students bought it in the 1970s.
It was said to be found in William Shakespeare’s room when he died.
Bob Marley was buried with his red Gibson guitar, a cannabis bud and an open Bible.
The city of Los Angeles \has more marijuana dispensaries than Starbucks.
Ironically, California was the first state in the United States to ban cannabis.
In 2013, Uruguay became the first country to legalize growing, selling, and consuming cannabis.
Today, United States of America is the top marijuana-producing nation in the entire world.
The first president of the United States of America, George Washington, grew hemp.