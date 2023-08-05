9 Signs Your Partner Is Your Best Friend
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Both of you share your deepest thoughts and secrets without hesitation.
Both of you genuinely care about each other’s happiness and well-being.
You laugh and cry together and enjoy each other’s company a lot.
Both of you support your goals and dreams unconditionally.
Both of you feel comfortable being yourself around each other, without any pretences.
Your partner understanding you even when you don’t say a word is a green flag.
Your partner is literally your go-to person for advice and emotional support.
You enjoy spending quality time together, doing simple things.
Both of you are always willing to stand by each other through difficulties and happiness.