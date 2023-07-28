9 Signs Your Relationship Is Toxic
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Frequent arguments leading to emotional exhaustion and distress can be toxic.
If you are feeling constantly criticised or belittled by your partner, that is not nice.
Lack of trust and constant suspicion in a relationship is detrimental.
If you are emotionally manipulated or controlled by your partner, then step out.
Are you facing isolation from friends and family due to your partner’s demands then that is a red flag.
Constantly walking on eggshells to avoid conflicts, then the relationship is heading nowhere.
Feeling unappreciated and undervalued in the relationship? Walk out.
If you notice a significant change in self-esteem and self-worth owing to your relationship, then that is terrible
Consistently feeling unhappy and emotionally drained in the relationship.