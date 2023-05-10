9 Skin Benefits Of Strawberries
STRAWBERRIES, HIGH IN VITAMIN C, OFFER ANTI-INFLAMMATORY PROPERTIES THAT SOOTHE BREAKOUTS. THE SALICYLIC ACID PRESENT IN THEM CLEANS YOUR PORES AND DETERS MICROORGANISMS FROM THEM.
Treatment for Acne
Strawberries' high antioxidant content aids in repairing damage brought on by free radicals and UV rays. Skin ages prematurely since UV rays frequently break down collagen.
Lessens UV Damage
Treating puffy eyes is one of the many advantages strawberries provide for skin. Many individuals struggle with puffy eyes and dark circles, and strawberries are a fantastic solution.
Rid of Puffy Eyes
STRAWBERRIES CONTAIN SALICYLIC ACID, WHICH HELPS REMOVE HYPERPIGMENTATION. DEAD SKIN CELLS ARE REMOVED BY STRAWBERRIES, WHICH ALSO ACT AS AN EXFOLIANT.
Reduces Hyperpigmentation and Black Spots
STRAWBERRIES HELP ENHANCE THE OVERALL TEXTURE AND APPEARANCE OF YOUR SKIN, LEAVING YOU WITH A MORE RADIANT AND YOUNGER COMPLEXION BY REMOVING DARK SPOTS AND CURING ACNE.
Enhances Skin Health
Strawberries include vitamin C, which promotes sebum production and restores the balance of your skin's oil production. It deeply nourishes and moisturises the skin while it does this.
Oil Control
STRAWBERRY JUICE IS EXCELLENT FOR BRIGHTENING DRAB SKIN. STRAWBERRIES HAVE THE ABILITY TO LIGHTEN DARK SPOTS AND IMPERFECTIONS, MAKING YOUR SKIN APPEAR BRIGHTER AND REVITALISED.
Brightens the Skin
Strawberries are high in ellagic acid, which is necessary to stop the breakdown of your collagen. This acid shields your skin from UV rays and stops your collagen from deteriorating.
Anti-Aging
Have you ever noticed how lip balms are mostly strawberry-flavoured? It does so because it has the ability to repair and moisturise lips that are chapped and damaged.
Lip Soother
