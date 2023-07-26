9 Skincare Tips For Those Over 40
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
One must prioritise sunscreen daily to protect against sun damage
Start using anti-aging products with retinol or peptides for wrinkles.
Do hydrate skin with a rich moisturiser morning and night.
One must Include antioxidants like vitamin C for skin rejuvenation.
Try and exfoliate regularly to promote cell turnover and radiance.
Apply eye cream everyday to target fine lines and puffiness.
Consider professional treatments like chemical peels or microneedling.
One should stay hydrated with plenty of water for skin health.
Do get adequate sleep for skin repair and rejuvenation.