To Try This Summer

9 Smoothies

Tropical Paradise

Blend in pineapple, mango, coconut water, and banana if you want to escape to a tropical paradise.

Berry Blast

The combination of strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and almond milk is so underrated yet amazing if you are looking for a burst of antioxidants.

Watermelon Delight

Combine watermelon, lime juice, and mint leaves for a hydrating and super-refreshing treat.

Green Goodness

Mix up spinach, cucumber, banana, and a splash of orange juice for a nutritious green dose on a super hectic day.

Citrus Sunrise

A super Instagrammable smoothie consisting of oranges, grapefruits, carrots, and ginger that gives you a zesty and immune-boosting concoction.

Another tropically pleasing smoothie made out of coconut milk, avocado, spinach, and pineapple.

Creamy Coconut
It is something we have all tried before, all you have to do is blend pineapple, lime juice, fresh mint leaves, and coconut water for this refreshing mocktail.

Minty Mojito

Peachy Smoothie

Peaches, Greek yoghurt, almond milk, and a dash of cinnamon can do wonders and you will love this velvety summer treat.

Pina Colada Twist

Nothing can get better than a smoothie made out of pineapple, coconut milk, frozen banana, and a hint of vanilla, right?

