Another tropically pleasing smoothie made out of coconut milk, avocado, spinach, and pineapple.

Tropical Paradise
Blend in pineapple, mango, coconut water, and banana if you want to escape to a tropical paradise.
Berry Blast
The combination of strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and almond milk is so underrated yet amazing if you are looking for a burst of antioxidants.
Watermelon Delight
Combine watermelon, lime juice, and mint leaves for a hydrating and super-refreshing treat.
Green Goodness
Mix up spinach, cucumber, banana, and a splash of orange juice for a nutritious green dose on a super hectic day.
Citrus Sunrise
A super Instagrammable smoothie consisting of oranges, grapefruits, carrots, and ginger that gives you a zesty and immune-boosting concoction.
Peachy Smoothie
Peaches, Greek yoghurt, almond milk, and a dash of cinnamon can do wonders and you will love this velvety summer treat.
Pina Colada Twist
Nothing can get better than a smoothie made out of pineapple, coconut milk, frozen banana, and a hint of vanilla, right?