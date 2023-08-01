9 Snacks To Avoid If You Are Trying To Shed Weight
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Sugary snacks like candy and cookies that spike insulin levels are bad for your weight loss journey.
Avoid processed snacks with high levels of added fats and sugars such as bread and cereals.
Fried chips and snacks with empty calories and low nutrition are a big no-no!
Sugary beverages like soda and sweetened fruit juices should be out of your diet.
High-calorie energy bars can hinder weight loss efforts.
Avoid sweetened yogurt with added sugars that are high in calories.
Snacks with high sodium content like trail mixes and pretzels, leading to water retention should be avoided.
Granola bars have added sugars and unhealthy fats so say no to them.
Fast foods are loaded with excessive calories so try and not indulge in them much.