Snow capped Destinations of india
Gulmarg is located 31 kms from Baramulla and 49 km from Srinagar.
Shimla and Kufri offer splendid views of snow-capped mountains.
Sonamarg is home to awe-inspiring scenic views and stunning landscapes.
Patnitop is a breathtaking place to witness snow in India on pilgrimage.
Ladakh in winters transforms into an incredible sight.
Nainital is flocked by tourists every winter.
Munsiyari is a lovely place and his comparatively unexplored.
Dhanaulti has always been a hit among adventure lovers.
Chopta is a popular spot for religious tourism.