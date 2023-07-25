Snow capped Destinations of india

Producer:  Navneet Vyasan

Gulmarg is located 31 kms from Baramulla and 49 km from Srinagar. 

Shimla and Kufri offer splendid views of snow-capped mountains.

Sonamarg is home to awe-inspiring scenic views and stunning landscapes.

Patnitop is a breathtaking place to witness snow in India on pilgrimage. 

Ladakh in winters transforms into an incredible sight. 

Nainital is flocked by tourists every winter.

Munsiyari is a lovely place and his comparatively unexplored.

Dhanaulti has always been a hit among adventure lovers.

Chopta is a popular spot for religious tourism.