9 Spices That Should Be In Every Indian Kitchen

Producer:  Shreeja Bhattacharya

Turmeric adds colour to dishes and has great  health benefits too.

Cumin always imparts a warm and earthy flavour to food.

Coriander is a spice that provides a fresh, citrusy taste to curries.

 Cardamom has the ability to enhance both sweet and savoury recipes alike.

 Mustard seeds can add a distinct pungent flavour to food.

 Fenugreek seeds  is used by cooks for a hint of bitterness in curries.

 Asafoetida will boost the umami flavour in vegetarian dishes.

Fennel seeds is commonly used for digestive benefits.

 Red chilli powder is a favourite that adds heat and spice to various dishes.