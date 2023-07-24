9 Spices That Should Be In Every Indian Kitchen
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Turmeric adds colour to dishes and has great health benefits too.
Cumin always imparts a warm and earthy flavour to food.
Coriander is a spice that provides a fresh, citrusy taste to curries.
Cardamom has the ability to enhance both sweet and savoury recipes alike.
Mustard seeds can add a distinct pungent flavour to food.
Fenugreek seeds is used by cooks for a hint of bitterness in curries.
Asafoetida will boost the umami flavour in vegetarian dishes.
Fennel seeds is commonly used for digestive benefits.
Red chilli powder is a favourite that adds heat and spice to various dishes.