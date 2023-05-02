9 Steps To A Layered Skincare Routine

Always begin by cleansing your face, whether you're doing your morning or evening skincare routine. Choose a double cleanse at night, removing your sunscreen and makeup with a cleansing oil.

Encourage healthy skin texture by exfoliating and removing dead skin cells. Your beauty products will work better on your skin when it is smooth and clear of buildup.

If you're using a toner, dispense a few drops into your hands and gently glide the toner over your face.

Use a sheet mask after cleansing and exfoliating if you want to address a specific skincare issue. The skin barrier is repaired with sheet masks, which also address a number of skin issues.

Apply serums in layers, starting with the thinnest and working your way up to the thickest, after cleansing and prepping your face.

Topical spot treatments should be applied after toners and serums have had a chance to fully penetrate the skin because they are thicker.

Before slathering on your face moisturiser, gently massage your eye area with your eye cream lotion.

Moisturiser application is a crucial component in both your morning and evening regimens. Applying face oil to your skin before applying moisturiser can help hydrate dry skin.

Your morning skincare routine comes to a close with this step. To shield your skin from free radicals and harm from UVA and UVB radiation, use a chemical or mineral sunscreen with at least SPF 30.

