9 Steps To A Layered Skincare Routine

Always begin by cleansing your face, whether you're doing your morning or evening skincare routine. Choose a double cleanse at night, removing your sunscreen and makeup with a cleansing oil.
Encourage healthy skin texture by exfoliating and removing dead skin cells. Your beauty products will work better on your skin when it is smooth and clear of buildup.
Use a sheet mask after cleansing and exfoliating if you want to address a specific skincare issue. The skin barrier is repaired with sheet masks, which also address a number of skin issues.
Before slathering on your face moisturiser, gently massage your eye area with your eye cream lotion.