Protect your skin from the sun's harmful UV rays with a high SPF sunscreen.
Bring snacks like fruits, nuts, or granola bars to keep your energy levels up throughout the day.
Carry a big tote bag to pack your essentials, including sunscreen, a towel, and your phone.
Keep your feet cool and protected from hot sand with a pair of comfortable flip flops or sandals.
Stay hydrated in the sun by bringing a refillable water bottle to the beach.
Don't forget your swimsuit, whether it's a bikini or a one-piece, for a dip in the ocean or pool.
A large, absorbent towel is essential for drying off after a swim or for lounging on the sand.
Protect your eyes from the sun's glare and harmful UV rays with a good pair of sunglasses.
A wide-brimmed hat or cap can provide shade and protect your face from sunburn.