9 Summer Beach Trip Essentials That You Must Carry

Protect your skin from the sun's harmful UV rays with a high SPF sunscreen.

Bring snacks like fruits, nuts, or granola bars to keep your energy levels up throughout the day.​

Carry a big tote bag to pack your essentials, including sunscreen, a towel, and your phone.

Keep your feet cool and protected from hot sand with a pair of comfortable flip flops or sandals.

Stay hydrated in the sun by bringing a refillable water bottle to the beach.

Don't forget your swimsuit, whether it's a bikini or a one-piece, for a dip in the ocean or pool.

A large, absorbent towel is essential for drying off after a swim or for lounging on the sand.

Protect your eyes from the sun's glare and harmful UV rays with a good pair of sunglasses.

A wide-brimmed hat or cap can provide shade and protect your face from sunburn.

