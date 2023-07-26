9 Superfoods To Raise Healthy Cholesterol Levels In Blood

Producer: Riya Ashok
Dark chocolate is rich in antioxidants as well as minerals including iron, copper, magnesium, and manganese. It also contains 1% of its weight in fibre.
Red wine can reduce your chance of developing heart disease since it can increase HDL levels in the blood.
Plant sterols, which are found in heart-healthy fat-rich nuts like peanuts, walnuts, and pistachios, stop the blood from absorbing bad cholesterol.
Salmon and other fish strong in omega-3 fatty acids can increase HDL levels while lowering LDL levels.
Egg cholesterol is also rich in vitamins and nutrients and does not raise blood levels of bad cholesterol.
Yoghurt is also a good source of probiotic bacteria, which helps with weight loss, heart disease prevention, and improved digestion.