9 Things Every Fashionista Should Have In Their Wardrobe

Producer:  Shreeja Bhattacharya

A little black dress is a timeless and versatile for various occasions

 The classic white shirt is forever a wardrobe staple for chic looks.

A tailored blazer can add sophistication and structure to outfits.

 You can never too many pairs of good quality jeans, right?

A good leather jacket can elevate any outfit with a touch of edginess.

Have some statement pieces to accessorise any and every look.  

A few versatile handbags can  complements multiple outfits and styles.

A simple black t-shirt can truly take you a long way. 

Always have a good set of heels in your closet.  