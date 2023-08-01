9 Things Every Fashionista Should Have In Their Wardrobe
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
A little black dress is a timeless and versatile for various occasions
The classic white shirt is forever a wardrobe staple for chic looks.
A tailored blazer can add sophistication and structure to outfits.
You can never too many pairs of good quality jeans, right?
A good leather jacket can elevate any outfit with a touch of edginess.
Have some statement pieces to accessorise any and every look.
A few versatile handbags can complements multiple outfits and styles.
A simple black t-shirt can truly take you a long way.
Always have a good set of heels in your closet.