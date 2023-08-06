9 Things Every Man Should Have In His Wardrobe
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
A Classic white dress shirt is a must have for a versatile formal attire.
Every man should have a well-fitted suit in a neutral colour for formal occasions.
Dark-wash jeans for a versatile and stylish casual look is a definite YES!
Quality leather shoes in brown and black for various outfits.
Consider getting a tailored blazer to elevate any ensemble.
Have versatile chinos for comfortable and polished casual wear.
For the winters, do own a timeless trench coat for a sophisticated outer layer.
Every man should have a pair of crisp white sneakers that go with everything.
No man can ever have too many pocket squares or ties.