9 Things Every Man Should Have In His Wardrobe

Producer:  Shreeja Bhattacharya

A Classic white dress shirt is a must have for a versatile formal attire.

Every man should have a  well-fitted suit in a neutral colour for formal occasions.

Dark-wash jeans for a versatile and stylish casual look is a definite YES!

 Quality leather shoes in brown and black for various outfits.

Consider getting a  tailored blazer to elevate any ensemble.

Have versatile chinos for comfortable and polished casual wear.

For the winters, do own a timeless trench coat for a sophisticated outer layer.

Every man should have a pair of crisp white sneakers that go with everything. 

No man can ever have too many pocket squares or ties.