9 Things Men Should Know Before Getting Married
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
You need to understand and respect your partner’s values and expectations.
Do be prepared for compromise and open communication in marriage.
Recognise the importance of financial compatibility and planning.
Be open to embracing the responsibilities and commitments of married life.
No matter what build a strong foundation of trust and mutual support.
Be ready for changes and adjustments in daily routines.
Consider seeking premarital counselling for a deeper understanding of expectations.
Always consider your long-term goals and aspirations together.
Do be committed to working through challenges and growing together.