Don't oil your hair overnight. It might
clog the pores and possibly attract
dirt, among other things. You should
ideally rub oil into your roots 3-4
hours before washing your hair.
Oiling oily hair can make
the pores even more
clogged. Prior to oiling
your hair, it is preferable
to cure your oily hair.
If you have dandruff, avoid
using oil and instead consider
utilising dandruff-specific hair
products. Also, experiment
with DIY scalp-hydrating
hair treatments.
Don't use oil if you have hair loss.
Oiling can be beneficial only if
dryness in the roots is the reason for
your hair loss. Talking to a doctor is
advised in other situations.
Post-oiling, avoid
combing. Due to the hair's
sensitivity, combing oiled
or wet hair breaks the hair.
Before oiling, try combing.
Using too much oil can
complicate hair washing.
Remaining oil in your hair
can block pores, dry out
your scalp, and make it oily.
To let the oil absorb, it is
advised to wrap your hair in
a cotton t-shirt rather than
a towel. It will protect your
hair from smearing your
clothes without causing
any harm to the hair.
Keep your hair untied. Our
strands are susceptible to
breakage from the tension
of tying it up. If we are not
careful, it may also result
in split ends and hair loss.
Avoid over-massaging yourself
since excess of anything is
harmful. If you massage your hair
for an extended amount of time, it
could weaken or break, changing
the texture of your hair.
