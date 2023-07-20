9 Things To Abide By When Going On Your First International Trip
Editor: Nishad T
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Always research and understand the local customs and traditions.
Do ensure your passport is valid and obtain the necessary visas.
One must pack light and carry essential documents and emergency contacts.
Try and learn basic phrases of the local language for communication.
You need to familiarize yourself with the local currency and exchange rates.
Inform your bank about your travel plans to avoid payment issues.
Purchase travel insurance to protect against unforeseen circumstances.
Stay aware of your surroundings and follow local safety guidelines.
Respect the local culture and be mindful of cultural sensitivities.