9 Things To Do Before Turning 30

Travel to a foreign country

Exploring different cultures and immersing yourself in new experiences will broaden your horizons and help you gain perspective on life.

Learn a new language

Being bilingual or multilingual can open up new opportunities and enhance your understanding of different cultures.

Take a calculated risk

Life is too short to play it safe all the time. Taking risks and stepping out of your comfort zone will help you grow and learn new things.

Volunteer for a cause you’re passionate about

Giving back to your community and making a difference in the lives of others is a rewarding experience.

Learn to cook

Being able to prepare healthy, delicious meals for yourself and others is a valuable skill that will serve you well for the rest of your life.

Build an emergency fund

Saving for the future and having a financial safety net can help you weather unexpected expenses or setbacks.

Start a side hustle

Exploring your entrepreneurial spirit by starting a side business or freelancing can be a great way to make extra money and gain valuable experience.

Take care of your skin

Developing a skincare routine that works for you and protecting your skin from the sun will help you look and feel your best.

Learn to be comfortable with being alone

Being comfortable spending time alone is an important skill that can help you develop self-confidence and independence.

Liked What You Saw?
View More

More