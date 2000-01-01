Located on top of Nakkerd Hills, the Big Buddha is a 45-metre tall statue that offers breathtaking views of the island.
Phuket is home to some of the most beautiful beaches in the world, such as Patong Beach, Karon Beach, and Kata Beach.
Wander through the colourful streets of Old Phuket Town to see Sino-Portuguese architecture, temples, and local markets.
Explore the stunning islands and lagoons surrounding Phuket by taking a boat tour.
Get up close and personal with the tigers at the Tiger Kingdom, a sanctuary that allows visitors to pet and feed the big cats.
The crystal-clear waters surrounding Phuket offer excellent opportunities for snorkeling and scuba diving.
Phuket is known for its lively nightlife, with many bars and clubs offering entertainment until the early hours of the morning.
The largest and most important temple in Phuket, Wat Chalong is a must-visit for anyone interested in Thai culture and religion.
From souvenirs to street food, the night markets in Phuket offer a fun and vibrant shopping experience.