9 Things To Do In Portugal
Begin your journey in the capital city, Lisbon. Wander through the historic neighborhoods of Alfama and Baixa, and visit iconic landmarks like Belém Tower and Jerónimos Monastery.
Venture to Porto, which is famous for its port wine and picturesque riverside setting. Explore the charming Ribeira district, and visit the port wine cellars of Vila Nova de Gaia.
Experience the enchanting town of Sintra, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Discover fairytale-like castles such as Pena Palace and Quinta da Regaleira, and stroll through the lush gardens of Monserrate.
Head south to the Algarve region, known for its stunning coastline and beautiful beaches. Take a boat tour along the famous Benagil Cave, and savour fresh seafood in picturesque coastal towns.
Discover the breathtaking landscapes of the Douro Valley, famous for its terraced vineyards and scenic river views. Take a river cruise, and embrace the serenity of this UNESCO World Heritage site.
Embark on an adventure to the Azores, a volcanic archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean. Explore the stunning landscapes of São Miguel Island, and visit the hot springs of Furnas.
Immerse yourself in the soulful sounds of Fado, Portugal's traditional music genre. Coimbra, home to one of the country's oldest universities, is renowned for its Fado music scene.
Explore the historic city of Évora in the Alentejo region, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Visit landmarks such as the Temple of Diana and the Cathedral of Évora.
Embark on outdoor adventures in Peneda-Gerês National Park, the only national park in Portugal. Hike through lush forests, swim in natural pools, and admire the stunning vistas.
