9 Things to do in 

Spain is a diverse and vibrant country with a rich cultural heritage and a wide range of attractions. Visit the stunning Alhambra palace and fortress complex in Granada.
Enjoy the beaches of Costa del Sol,
located in the southern region of
Andalusia. Popular beach towns
like Marbella and Malaga offer a
perfect blend of relaxation and
vibrant nightlife.
Barcelona's iconic masterpiece designed by Antoni Gaudí, La Sagrada Familia, is a must-see attraction. Admire its unique architectural style and intricate details both inside and outside the basilica.
If you're feeling adventurous, head to Pamplona during the San Fermin festival and experience the thrill of the Running of the Bulls. Participate or watch as participants run with the bulls.
Visit the Prado Museum in Madrid, one of the world's greatest art galleries. Admire masterpieces by renowned artists such as Velázquez, Goya, and El Greco.
Immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere of Seville. Explore the stunning Gothic cathedral and wander through the charming narrow streets of the Santa Cruz neighborhood.
Embark on a pilgrimage along the Camino de Santiago, a network of ancient pilgrimage routes leading to the shrine of the apostle Saint James in Santiago de Compostela.
Spain is famous for its tapas culture. Sample a variety of small dishes while enjoying a glass of wine or a cold beer in local taverns or tapas bars.
Experience the soul-stirring music
and dance of flamenco. Many cities
in Spain offer opportunities to
witness authentic flamenco
performances, which showcase the
passion of this traditional art form.