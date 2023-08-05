9 Things You Can Do When Bored

Producer:  Shreeja Bhattacharya

You can always read a book or watch a movie to escape reality. 

Try to explore new hobbies or even learn a musical instrument.

Consider  exercising or going for a walk to refresh your mind.

Cooking or baking is always a therapeutic choice that one can make. 

Organise and declutter your living space or wardrobe for productivity.

 Try to write down your feelings in a journal, that always helps. 

You can consider connecting with friends or family through a call.

 Solve puzzles or play games that challenge your mind. 

Sleeping is always a great option if nothing else seems great to you.  