9 Things You Can Do When Bored
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
You can always read a book or watch a movie to escape reality.
Try to explore new hobbies or even learn a musical instrument.
Consider exercising or going for a walk to refresh your mind.
Cooking or baking is always a therapeutic choice that one can make.
Organise and declutter your living space or wardrobe for productivity.
Try to write down your feelings in a journal, that always helps.
You can consider connecting with friends or family through a call.
Solve puzzles or play games that challenge your mind.
Sleeping is always a great option if nothing else seems great to you.