9 Things To Do When Your Dog Is Down With Tick Fever
Editor: Nishad T
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Seek immediate
veterinary
attention for proper diagnosis and treatment.
Remove ticks carefully using tweezers or a tick remover tool.
Monitor your dog’s symptoms and keep a record for the vet.
Provide a comfortable and quiet resting area for your dog within the house.
Ensure your dog stays hydrated with fresh water available.
Follow the vet’s prescribed medications and treatment plan.
Prevent future tick infestations with tick-preventive products.
Keep your dog away from tick-prone areas during recovery.
Give your pet required nutrients and food during recovery.