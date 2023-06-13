9 Things You Can
Do To Impress Your
Boyfriend In Bed
+ + +
Communicate openly
Talk to your boyfriend
about your desires, fantasies,
and boundaries. Effective
communication builds trust and
helps create a fulfilling sexual
experience for both partners.
+ + +
Explore together
Experiment with different
positions, techniques, or
activities that you both feel
comfortable and excited to try.
Discovering new experiences
together can deepen your
connection.
+ + +
Prioritize foreplay
Engage in extended foreplay to
build anticipation and heighten
pleasure. Kiss, caress, and
explore each other's bodies to
create a more intimate and
sensual experience.
+ + +
Experiment with senses
Incorporate sensory
elements like blindfolds,
feathers, or ice cubes to
add new sensations and
intensify arousal.
+ + +
Maintain spontaneity
Surprise your partner with
unexpected gestures or initiate
intimate moments spontaneously.
This can keep the excitement and
passion alive in your sexual
relationship.
+ + +
Engage in mutual exploration
Take turns pleasuring each
other and exploring each
other's bodies. Remember
that sexual pleasure is a
two-way street.
+ + +
Enhance communication
during sex
Use verbal and non-verbal
cues to express what feels
good and guide each other
to find optimal pleasure.
+ + +
Practice mindfulness
Focus on being fully present
during intimate moments,
connecting with your partner
emotionally and physically.
Mindfulness can deepen the
satisfaction of the experience.
+ + +
Prioritize aftercare
After sex, show your partner
care and affection. Cuddle,
talk, or engage in post-sex
intimacy to foster a sense of
emotional closeness.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More