9 Things To Keep In Mind If You Are Anaemic
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
It is a must to consume iron-rich foods like leafy greens and fortified cereals.
Do try and incorporate vitamin C sources to enhance iron absorption.
Please avoid excessive caffeine, as it can hinder iron absorption.
Take iron supplements as prescribed by a medical expert.
Get regular blood tests to monitor your iron levels.
Do practice good hygiene to prevent infections and illness.
Try and manage stress and fatigue through rest and relaxation.
You need to seek medical advice for underlying causes of anemia.
Be informed and educated about anaemia management and treatment.