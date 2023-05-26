9 Things To Know About Barbie
Barbie is an iconic and beloved doll that has captivated generations of children and adults alike.
Barbie was created by Ruth
Handler and introduced by
Mattel, Inc. in March 1959.
Handler was inspired to create
a doll that allowed girls to
imagine various adult roles and
pursue their dreams.
Barbie's full name is
Barbara Millicent Roberts.
The name "Barbie" was
derived from Handler's
daughter, Barbara.
Barbie has had over 200 careers
throughout her existence,
ranging from astronaut to doctor,
chef to artist. She has become a
symbol of empowerment and
encourages girls to explore
diverse professions.
Barbie is recognized worldwide as a cultural icon. She is sold in more than 150 countries and has been translated into more than 50 languages. She has also inspired many movies and TV shows.
Barbie is known for her fashionable
outfits and evolving style. She has
an extensive wardrobe that
includes designer collaborations,
trendy clothing, and iconic looks
from different eras.
In recent years, Mattel has made efforts to improve Barbie's diversity and inclusivity. They introduced dolls with different skin tones, body types, and hairstyles to reflect a broader range of girls.
Barbie's long-time boyfriend is Ken Carson. Ken was introduced as Barbie's companion in 1961 and has also undergone various transformations and style changes over the years.
Barbie has a thriving collector's market, with limited-edition dolls, special collaborations, and exclusive releases. These often feature elaborate designs, intricate details, and thematic concepts.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More