8 Things To Know About The Mediterranean Food Diet
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
This diet follows the traditional eating pattern of countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea.
It emphasises plant-based foods like fruits, vegetables, nuts, and legumes.
The diet also includes whole grains and minimally processed foods for nutrients.
If you are on the diet you must use Olive Oil as your primary fat.
The diet encourages moderate consumption of fish, poultry, and dairy.
Mediterranean diet encourages one to reduce the consumption of red meat.
It also has a fun side because it allows moderate consumption of red wine with meals.
It also allows you to incorporates herbs and spices for flavour and health benefits.